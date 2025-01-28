Farah Khan's Hilarious Reaction To Boman Irani's Wedding Anniversary Post For His Wife: "Could Have Been Me"

Happy anniversary, Boman Irani and his wife Zenobia. The couple are celebrating 40 years of togetherness today (January 28). To mark this special occasion, the actor shared an adorable post on Instagram featuring himself and his wife.

In the pictures, Boman Irani and Zenobia are wearing flower garlands. They are holding balloons with "I love you" written on it.

Sharing the collage, Boman Irani wrote, "So it bugs me when the whole world thinks you're this darling angel. Only I know what a real pain in the behind you can be. 40 years of experience. However... Who wants to marry an angel??? I got a pain in the behind who is also an angel. That's the combo that shaped me. Shaped us. Shaped family. Had laughs. Navigated. 40 years together, old friend. Love you."

In the comments section, filmmaker Farah Khan dropped a LOL comment. She wrote, "Happy anniversary you 2. Could have been me Bomzi if only u had waited."

Actress Divya Dutta said, "Awwwwwiiieeee."

Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti wrote, "Happy 40th to both of you , love and the tightest hugs from all of us."

Boman Irani and Zenobia got married on January 28, 1985 in a traditional Parsi ceremony. In a conversation with Humans Of Bombay, the actor revealed that he proposed to Zenobia on their first date.

He said, "It was love at first sight when Zenobia walked into my Wafer Shop. She made my day with just minutes of conversation. Soon, she began visiting every day and I knew she liked me too - I mean, who needs so many wafers?"

Boman Irani added, "Across-the-counter chats turned into calls - we'd talk about everything. But during her BSC exams, her dad said, 'If you don't mind, please don't call for a month, she's getting distracted!' It was tough but it cemented my feelings. Finally, after her exams, we went on our first date. But before we even got the menus, I blurted, 'I think we should get married!' Kids these days will think I was bonkers but I didn't need to 'figure it out.' I knew she was the one."

Boman Irani and Zenobia are parents to two sons - Danesh and Kayoze.