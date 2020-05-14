Boman Irani Reveals He Asked Wife Zenobia To Marry Him On First Date

Boman Irani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: boman_irani )

Boman Irani and his wife Zenobia's love story is no less than a fairytale. In a recent post for social media blog Humans Of Bombay, the actor revealed that "it was love at first sight" for him when he saw Zenobia walk into his wafer shop for the first time. After many "across-the-counter chats" and telephone conversations, they went for their first date and guess what Boman Irani did? He asked Zenobia to marry him because he knew that she was "the one." Talking about his love story with wife Zenobia, Boman Irani said: "It was love at first sight when Zenobia walked into my Wafer Shop. She made my day with just minutes of conversation. Soon, she began visiting every day and I knew she liked me too - I mean, who needs so many wafers?"

"Across-the-counter chats turned into calls - we'd talk about everything. But during her BSC exams, her dad said, 'If you don't mind, please don't call for a month, she's getting distracted!' It was tough but it cemented my feelings. Finally, after her exams, we went on our first date. But before we even got the menus, I blurted, 'I think we should get married!' Kids these days will think I was bonkers but I didn't need to 'figure it out.' I knew she was the one," he added.

However, after Boman Irani asked Zenobia for marriage, her response was quite epic and hilarious. "You know what she said next? 'Ya, of course. Oh, wait! I forgot my umbrella.' I'd just proposed and that's what she said! She thought it was raining when it was just the sound of a sizzler plate!" said the actor and added: "That night, I knew 2 things: I was going to marry her and I wouldn't need a TV - we had all the entertainment we needed." The couple "still joke about that night."

Boman Irani and Zenobia got married on January 28, 1985 in a traditional Parsi ceremony. The couple are parents to two sons - Danesh and Kayoze. It was after their wedding that Zenobia decided to look after the wafer shop so that Boman, who used to work as a waiter at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, could pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

Sharing some sweet memories from his life post-marriage, the actor said: "On our 1st anniversary, she 'surprised' me with a camera - except she used the tips I'd earned at the Taj to buy it! Before we knew it, we had 2 kids - we were eager beavers! But the best part about marriage was that I didn't have to deal with her 9 pm curfew or her dad waiting like a tiger on the porch."

"But honestly, for every laugh I get out of her, she's been my anchor through it all. She took over the wafer shop, took care of the family and pushed me to follow my dream of becoming an actor," added Boman Irani.

Boman made his debut in the film industry with the 2003 film Darna Mana Hai. However, his breakthrough film was the 2003 comedy Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, which featured Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

In the same post, Boman Irani revealed that his wife is his "moral compass" and helps him to take important decisions about his films and projects. "I'm in the spotlight now but she's my moral compass. Once, when I'd quoted a fee for a show, my manager realized their budget was larger. When I asked Zenobia about charging a higher fee, she said, 'No - you were happy with the 1st price so don't get greedy!' So I say, she may be bad for business but she's good for the soul," said the actor.

For Boman, the key to the "35 years of laughing together" is his wife's "smile." It's "everything" for him. "2 kids and 2 grandkids later, the humor is going strong. We still play 20 questions every time we travel, a game we played on our honeymoon - but I never let her win! It's been 35 years of laughing together and that's the key - seeing her smile is everything... even if it's because she knows I've got my next joke lined up for her!" added the actor.

Read Boman Irani's full post:

Boman Irani has worked in several films such as Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, Don, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Heyy Babyy, Dostana, 3 Idiots, Housefull, Housefull 2, Jolly LLB, PK, Bhoothnath Returns, Housefull 3, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Sanju, in which he reunited with Sanjay Dutt. Apart from acting, Boman Irani has also ventured into writing and producing films. The actor was last seen in the 2019 film Drive.