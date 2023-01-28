Boman Irani's Anniversary Wish For Wife Zenobia Is Too Adorable: 'Winning Argument Is Actually...'

Bomani Irani shared this picture. (courtesy: boman_irani)

Boman Irani and his Zenobia, who have been “living under the same roof for 38 years,” celebrate their wedding anniversary today. They are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They never miss a chance to set couple goals and that's exactly what the actor did on Saturday. Boman Irani shared a bunch of adorable photographs of himself and Zenobia and wrote a heartwarming yet ROFL wish for her. “Living under the same roof for 38 years. Living with the same heartbeat for 41. You taught me that winning an argument is actually a loss. Because it's a stupid, pointless victory. So don't waste time. But you always said this only when you lost an argument (laughing icons). Happy anniversary, Zeenu,” read his anniversary wish for his wife.

Boman Irani's friends also wished him in the comments section of the post. Reacting to it, choreographer Farah Khan commented, “Happy anniversary, you both irritatingly happy couple.” Anupam Kher, who recently worked with Boman Irani in Uunchai, wrote, “Happy anniversary!” with red heart icons.

Boman Irani and Zenobia got married on January 28 in 1985 in a traditional Parsi ceremony. They have two sons - Danesh and Kayoze. Just a glance through Boman Irani's Instagram timeline and you will know that he often shares loved-up posts for his wife. Recently, the couple attended a party where Zenobia danced her heart out. Boman Irani, who was in awe, shared a video of her grooving and wrote, “There was a time she hid when the music played. Now she's dancing in the middle of restaurants. Go Zeenu go!” and then added, “Wife happy. Me happy.”

Boman Irani made his debut in Bollywood with the 2003 film Darna Mana Hai. However, his breakthrough film was Sanjay Dutt's 2003 comedy Munna Bhai MBBS Since then, Boman has featured in films like Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, Heyy Babyy, 3 Idiots,Housefull, Jolly LLB, PK, Sanju and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

The actor was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, in which he shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta, among others.