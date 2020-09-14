Bollywood's Biggest Star Was Once This Tiny

Highlights
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan loves to engage his fans with fun and thought-provoking posts and his latest entry on Instagram proves it. The actor, who will celebrate his 78th birthday next month, flipped through the pages of his family album on Monday and shared an adorable photograph of himself from his childhood. He juxtaposed the blast from the past with two recent pictures of himself, in which he can be seen sporting a white shirt and blue sleeveless cardigan. The throwback photo features pint-sized Big B smiling with all his heart. Sharing the picture collage, Amitabh Bachchan, who is also known as Bollywood's Shahenshah, wrote: "That be me... then... that be me... now... now?"
Big B's fans can't get enough of his childhood picture. "So cute," commented one of the users while another fan wrote: "Still young! Dynamic! Evergreen!"
Check out the aforementioned post here:
Amitabh Bachchan rarely shares throwback pictures of himself on social media but whenever he does, he just proves that his throwback game is better than other people. We have handpicked a few for you, take a look. You can thank us later.
poet Kabir says , that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru ; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the Guru give solace , but when the Guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path .. without the guru , there be no knowledge ; without knowledge there be no sacrament ; without sacrament there be no culture ; without culture there be no conduct ; without conduct there be no respect ; without respect there be no humanness ; greetings on guru purnima .. my deference on the feet of my guru ..
SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song 'My name is Anthony Gonsalves' .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front .. 43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!! When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70's when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT .. It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say .. Doesn't happen now ... gone are those days !!
In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting the 12th season of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) with all safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming films are Brahmastra and Jhund.
In July, Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and after a 23-day stay, he was discharged.