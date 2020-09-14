Bollywood's Biggest Star Was Once This Tiny

Can you guess the actor in this throwback picture? (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "That be me... then," wrote the actor

The throwback photo is from the actor's childhood

It features him smiling with all his heart

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan loves to engage his fans with fun and thought-provoking posts and his latest entry on Instagram proves it. The actor, who will celebrate his 78th birthday next month, flipped through the pages of his family album on Monday and shared an adorable photograph of himself from his childhood. He juxtaposed the blast from the past with two recent pictures of himself, in which he can be seen sporting a white shirt and blue sleeveless cardigan. The throwback photo features pint-sized Big B smiling with all his heart. Sharing the picture collage, Amitabh Bachchan, who is also known as Bollywood's Shahenshah, wrote: "That be me... then... that be me... now... now?"

Big B's fans can't get enough of his childhood picture. "So cute," commented one of the users while another fan wrote: "Still young! Dynamic! Evergreen!"

Check out the aforementioned post here:

Amitabh Bachchan rarely shares throwback pictures of himself on social media but whenever he does, he just proves that his throwback game is better than other people. We have handpicked a few for you, take a look. You can thank us later.

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting the 12th season of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) with all safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming films are Brahmastra and Jhund.

In July, Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and after a 23-day stay, he was discharged.