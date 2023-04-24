Bollywood On The Ramp: Just Malaika Arora Slaying, As She Does. See Fashion Week Pics

Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza and others lit up the Bombay fashion week ramp.

Day three of the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2023 saw some of the biggest names in Bollywood walking the ramp and how. A bit of vogue and lots of glam was what the third day of the event looked like. Bracing the ramp were celebs to the likes of Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Sharma, Dia Mirza, to name a few. Malaika Arora, walked the ramp wearing a pink ensemble from the shelves of Krishna Sunny Ramani and absolutely stole the show. Bhumi Pednekar, who was the showstopper for designers Gauri and Nainika, made heads turn in a floral pink gown. Dia Mirza exuded some boss lady vibes as she walked the ramp in a dark blue colored blazer, pants, and shirt.

Take a look at some of the pictures from last night:

Others present at the show were actors Neha Sharma, who looked beautiful in a vibrant yellow lehenga and Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait, who braced the stage in a lavender gown. Bollywood debutant Amrin Qureshi and Namashi Chakraborty also walked the ramp for Anjum Qureshi in a golden-colored embroidered ensemble gown and a suit.

Here are some more pictures from the evening.

On Day 1 of the event, celebs Shehnaaz Gill, Amyra Dastur to Shamita Shetty walked the runway of the fashion week. Shehnaaz Gill turned show stopper for one of the designers and looked stunning as usual.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora has just returned from a holiday in Europe with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. She was last seen in the Hotstar series, Moving On With Malaika. On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie Bheed.