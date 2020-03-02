'Bollywood Ki Avengers': Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Trailer Is Meme Gold

Akshay Kumar with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, released on Monday and it has been trending ever since (but more on that later). This is the story of the crazy meme fest that Twitter is hosting. The trailer opened to mixed reactions from netizens, while some loved it, others thought it was too OTT and some simply saw it as an opportunity to create epic memes. The range of memes veered between Avengers crossovers to relatives' sudden appearances on result days. Many of the memes circulating online applied to social and economic situations. Like corporates and salary expectations. Check out some of the memes here, you can thank us later.

A Twitter user addressed the Rohit Shetty-directed film as "Bollywood ki Avengers". For the uninitiated, besides Akshay Kumar, the film also features two other stars from Rohit Shetty's cop universe - Simmba aka Ranveer Singh and Singham Ajay Devgn. The Twitter user listed Sooryavanshi as the "biggest crossover" in the meme (bigger than the convergence of stars from the competing DC and Marvel universes).

The one with salary expectations:

Memes based on exam results and relatives were quite a hit with Twitter users:

*When you're aware that

relatives will visit your house to know about your marks after the exams* #Sooryavanshi



Me to my brother :

Here are some more memes:

Me to Issaac Newton after watching the trailer

Check out the trailer of Sooryavanshi here:

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay will play the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba, which also starred Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif will play Akshay's love interest in the film. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it is slated to release on March 24.