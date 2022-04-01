Body-Shamed, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Reveals She Has Celiac Disease

Harnaaz on being body-shamed (Courtesy: harnaazsandhu_03)

Highlights Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was recently body-shamed

She has now revealed that she is suffering from Celiac

"I can't eat wheat flour and many other things," said Harnaaz

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was recently body-shamed and social media users called her "fat." Now, during an event, Harnaaz revealed that she is suffering from Celiac disease. Addressing the trolls, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu said, "I'm one of those individuals who was first bullied that 'she's too skinny' and now they bully me saying 'she's fat,'" she said at the event in Chandigarh, as reported by PTI. She added, "Nobody knows about my Celiac disease. That I can't eat wheat flour and many other things."

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu also shared that she has always felt confident in her skin and added, "I am one of the courageous and confident girls who believes even if I'm fat, even if I'm thin, it's my body, I love myself."

For the unversed, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week and was wearing a gown with a halter neck for the Shivan and Naresh show and paired it with John Jacobs sunglasses. The photos and videos had gone viral on the web and many had trolled Harnaaz for her weight gain. One had commented, "Wow the rolls in the back" and another one had written, "Plus size realness." "Have you gained some weight?" another one had asked.

Check out Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's photo:

Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition, in which the affected person's own immune system works against the body. This autoimmune response is triggered when one eats gluten. Celiac disease leads to malnourishment, loss of bone density, fertility issues, neurological diseases, and sometimes even cancer. Celiac disease can lead to both weight gain as well as weight loss and is also associated with long-term digestive problems.

On March 31, Hollywood actor Bruce Willis announced that he is quitting acting after his aphasia diagnosis. Aphasia affects the ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written. In 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith had revealed that she suffers from alopecia, which usually affects the head and face. Now, Sameera Reddy has shared that she is also battling Alopecia.

In December, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 and India won the crown for the third time after 22 years.