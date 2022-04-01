Actress Sameera Reddy On Battling Alopecia: 'Had Two-Inch Bald Spot'

Sameera Reddy shared this image. (Image courtesy: sameerareddy)

Sameera Reddy, who often shares posts on body positivity, in her recent Instagram entry, wrote about dealing with alopecia, a condition which causes hair loss. Ever since, comedian Chris Rock joked about Will Smith's wife and actor Jada Pinkett Smith being in "G.I. Jane" because, and Will slapping him at the Oscars, a lot of women have shared their stories of dealing with the condition. Sameera Reddy too did. She wrote in her post: "The current Oscar controversy made me want to shed light that we all have our individual battles we are fighting and healing from and we need to create a positive safe space for one other. What Is Alopecia Areata? It is an auto immune disease. When you have Alopecia Areata, cells in your immune system surround and attack your hair follicles. This causes the attached hair to fall out that causes patches of bald spots. I got diagnosed with it in 2016 when Akshai saw I had a 2-inch bald spot at the back of my head. In one month I discovered two more patches. It was really hard to deal with."

Sameera, who was diagnosed with alopecia in 2016, after the birth of her son, added in her post: "Alopecia Areata does not make people sick, nor is it contagious. It can, however, be difficult to adapt to emotionally. For many people, Alopecia Areata is a traumatic disease that warrants treatment addressing the emotional aspect of hair loss, as well as the hair loss itself."

She added in her post, "And though right now I have healthy hair with no patches (that I am grateful for everyday) I've been told I have to be aware it can come back at any point in my life. I do take homeopathy and i holistically hope to keep it at bay. In this fast paced world i pray people will pause , reflect and be sensitive to each other #healing #positive #imperfectlyperfect #alopeciaareata."

Sameera Reddy married Akshay Varde in 2013 and quit acting soon after her wedding. The couple welcomed their first child Hans Varde in the year 2015.They are also parents to a daughter. In terms of work, she was last seen in Kannada movie Varadhanayaka Sameera Reddy has featured in Bollywood films such as Taxi No 9211and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya to name a few.