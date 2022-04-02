Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu On Weight Gain: 'No One Needs To Feel Sorry For Me'

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on weight gain (Courtesy: harnaazsandhu_03)

Highlights Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was recently body-shamed

She has Celiac disease

Now, Harnaaz spoke about people trolling her

Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was recently trolled for weight gain when she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. Now, Harnaaz has reacted to the criticisms and said that "no one needs to feel sorry for me." While talking to Etimes, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu said, "It's important to remember how we treat people on a daily basis on the way they look. We don't need to feel sorry for them, and no one needs to feel sorry for me, because I am strong enough to take those opinions and ignore them. But there are so many people who are sensitive to such things and they can end up feeling bullied. It doesn't matter if they are Miss Universe or not. You need to respective everyone for who they are. Your name and your soul are attached to each other and you should be happy and eternally grateful to God for giving you an incredible body. So just love yourself."

Talking about being trolled for gaining weight, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu said that it can be difficult to change the other person's perspective, but if you are confident, you believe in yourself then no one can stop you.

Recently, during an event, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu revealed that she is suffering from Celiac disease. She also stated that she can't eat wheat flour and many other things. Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition, in which the affected person's own immune system works against the body. Celiac disease can lead to both weight gain as well as weight loss and is also associated with long-term digestive problems.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 in December.