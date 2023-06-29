Bobby Deol's Hilarious Reply To Paparazzi Comparing His Physique To "Iron Man"

Bobby Deol spotted with his wife Tanya Deol outside a restaurant.

Bobby Deol, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, was spotted in Bandra while he was out on a date night with his wife Tanya Deol. For their night out, Bobby Deol opted for a black t-shirt and jeans. Tanya Also kept it casual in a top and jeans. While posing for the shutterbugs stationed outside the restaurant when one paparazzo said to Bobby, "Aap ki body toh Iron Man ki tarah hai" (Your physique looks like that of an Iron Man), the actor jokingly said, "Iron Man toh abhi baki hai."

A few weeks back, Bobby and the other Deol brothers were seen having a gala time at Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding to his long-term girlfriend Drisha Acharya. The wedding festivities were also attended by other Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone. In one such video, which went viral on social media, we can see Ranveer Singh, dressed in a white sherwani, grooving alongside Bobby Deol to legendary singer Sonu Nigam's live performance.

The actors can be seen having a blast as they shake a leg to Sonu's songs. The video shared was shared by a fan page with the caption, "Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol and Sonu Nigam at Karan Deol wedding reception."

Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol and Sonum Nigam at Karan Deol Wedding reception♥️ pic.twitter.com/tJKWdgRLn9 — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) June 18, 2023

Last month, Bobby Deol shared a set of pictures in which he is flaunting his muscles. These pictures, in particular, were special to the star as they were clicked by his son Dharam Deol. Sharing the images in the form of a video montage, Bobby Deol wrote, “Dharam Deol sure does make me look good.” In response, Bobby Deol's elder brother, actor Sunny Deol dropped heart emojis. Actor Darshan Kumar responded with heart and fire emoticons. Addhyayan Summan said, “Warrior [heart emoji].” Rahul Dev said, “Yesss! For someone so shy ... ekkdum overdrive.”

Bobby Deol, who was recently seen in Love Hostel, has been married to Tanya Deol since 1996. In addition to Dharam Deol, the couple also has an elder son named Aryaman Deol.