Viral: Bobby Deol, Photographed By Son Dharam, Looks Like This

Bobby Deol is moving from strength to strength. After receiving rave reviews for his performance in the last few projects, the actor is making all the right noises when it comes to his next film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Bobby Deol's look for the film has been a topic of discussion on social media. The actor has been spotted with a toned physique and videos of him performing some complex workouts have also caught the attention of fans. Now, Bobby Deol has shared another set of pictures in which he is flaunting his muscles. These pictures, in particular, are special to the star as they were clicked by his son Dharam Deol. Sharing the images in the form of a video montage, Bobby Deol wrote, “Dharam Deol sure does make me look good.”

In response, Bobby Deol's elder brother, actor Sunny Deol dropped heart emojis. Actor Darshan Kumar responded with heart and fire emoticons. Addhyayan Summan said, “Warrior [heart emoji].” Rahul Dev said, “Yesss! For someone so shy ... ekkdum overdrive.”

Bobby Deol recently also got a special shout-out from his dad, veteran actor Dharmendra. The Sholay star shared a video of son Bobby Deol's gym session. The video features Bobby Deol performing various exercises, including bicep curls and push-ups, with apparent ease. According to Dharmendra's caption, Bobby Deol is preparing for an upcoming film. He wrote, "Friends, my Bobby is very humble. Getting ready for some good roles."

Recently, fans also got to see the camaraderie between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. In a video that went viral on social media, Ranbir is seen cutting a cake on the sets of Animal as the team wrapped the film's UK schedule. Before cutting the cake, Ranbir says, "Thank you, guys, for the amazing schedule. Thank you, Bobby sir. You are amazing," and proceeds to kiss Bobby Deol on his cheek. To this, Bobby says, "You are an amazing man. Everyone's amazing."

Bobby Deol, who was recently seen in Love Hostel, has been married to Tanya Deol since 1996. In addition to Dharam Deol, the couple also has an elder son named Aryaman Deol.