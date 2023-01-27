How Sunny Deol Wished 'Little Brother' Bobby Deol On His Birthday

Sunny Deol posted this picture (courtesy: iamsunnydeol)

Actor Bobby Deol is celebrating his 54th birthday today. Along with the many messages from fans and friends, Bobby Deol also received a special note from Sunny Deol, his elder brother. Sunny Deol shared a photo with Bobby and wrote, “Happy Birthday little brother. Best of health. Tons of love.” He added a line of heart emojis in the caption. Several fans of the actors also conveyed their wishes in the comments section. Bobby Deol also replied to the post. He wrote, “Love you,” with a heart emoji. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are sons of veteran actor Dharmendra.

A few days ago, on Lohri, Bobby Deol shared an image with his father Dharmendra, brother Sunny Deol, nephew Karan Deol and son Aryaman Deol. In the caption, Bobby Deol just wrote, “Happy Lohri!”

Bobby Deol also shared a bunch of images clicked by his son Dharam Deol. In the caption, he said: “Best place to shoot Is the changing room. Shot by my son @iamdharamdeol.”

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol often share images and videos of each other on social media. Last year, on the occasion of Dussehra, Sunny Deol shared a clip from Bobby Deol's debut film Barsaat. He wrote, “27 years ago on Dussehra we released Barsaat, the debut of a superstar, my rocking Bobby.”

Recently, Bobby Deol and his son Aryaman Deol visited Dharmendra on the sets of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Given that it was the veteran actor's last day of shoot for the project, Bobby has also shared a couple of snaps on Instagram. In the caption, Bobby Deol wrote, “Was great to visit papa on his last day shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's sons with his first wife Prakash Kaur. They have worked together in several films like Dillagi, Apne, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. Bobby Deol will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu.