Bobby Deol Reveals He Waited For More Than A Year To Shoot <i>Animal</i>

Bobby Deol, who played the role of antagonist Abrar Haque in Animal last year, opened up about shooting the film in a new interview with Humans of Bombay, where he said he started to worry that he was no longer required after Ranbir shot for the film so long. Bobby said, “I got a message from him. He introduced himself and told me he wanted to meet me for a film. I thought, ‘Is it really him?' I called and arranged the meeting. He showed me a photo of myself from when I participated in the Celebrity Cricket League and said, ‘I want to cast you because I love this expression of yours!'”

He went on to add, “I waited 1.5 years to shoot the film. The film is 3.5 hours long, so they were shooting with Ranbir for a long time… and during that period, I kept thinking, ‘Are they going to change their mind? Will they suddenly say they don't require me?' Those thoughts crossed my mind, but Sandeep Reddy is a sweetheart. I learned sign language for the role. It was fun and exciting and it became a huge success—although I never imagined it would become a cult hit, I had a gut feeling about it.”

Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to take revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father, played by Anil Kapoor. The film released in theatres last year in December.