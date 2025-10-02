Bobby Deol Performs Ravan Dahan As Lord Ram During Dussehra Celebrations At Delhi's Red Fort

Bobby Deol joined the grand Dussehra celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort grounds, where he performed the symbolic act of Ravan Vadh.

Stepping into the role of Lord Ram, he shot the ceremonial arrow to mark the victory of good over evil. The spectacular celebration captivated thousands who had gathered at the venue. Actor Nikhil Dwivedi also took part in the ceremony, joining Bobby on stage for the enactment of Ravan Vadh.

In a statement, Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, shared that Bobby Deol holds deep spiritual beliefs. As he marks 30 years in the film industry, the actor chose to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and graciously accepted the committee's invitation to participate in this historic celebration in Delhi.

Arjun Kumar further noted that over the years, several prominent film personalities - including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, South superstar Prabhas and John Abraham - have been part of the Luv Kush Ramlila.

Last year, the team of Singham Again, led by Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, joined the Dussehra festivities and took part in the traditional burning of Ravan's effigy.

On the professional front, Bobby Deol was recently seen in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

