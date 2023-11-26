Bobby Deol In A Pic With 'Two Most Talented And Humble Souls' Ranbir Kapoor And Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: iambobbydeol)

With a few days to go for the release of much-awaited film Animal in theatres, actor Bobby Deol treated his fans to an adorable picture of himself with his Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the picture we can see the trio smiling widely while embracing each other and posing for the camera. Bobby Deol captioned the picture, "In the company of the two most talented and humble souls See you at the movies December 1, 2023… Advance booking Link in Bio!."

Take a look at the picture below:

The trailer of Animal was released earlier this week. Bobby Deol, who had no dialogues in the trailer, still managed to steal the show by trending on social media days after the unveiling of the trailer. On X (previously known as Twitter), many posts about the actor's brilliance in the trailer is being talked about.

Sharing a still of Bobby Deol from the trailer, a user wrote, "The Real Beast...Feeling really happy to see this guy getting his worth."

The Real Beast...

Feeling really happy to see this guy getting his worth!#BobbyDeol#BOBpic.twitter.com/kXyYEHJT8h — Anish Naik (@anishnaik17) November 23, 2023

"This portion of the trailer is next level," wrote an X user sharing a clip of Bobby Deol from the trailer.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Bobby Deol also posted a BTS photo with co-star Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Animal and he wrote, "In between cuts and action discussing our family and loved ones keeping us warm in the cold mornings of London."

Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna.His next project is Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Bobby Deol will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol.