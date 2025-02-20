Bobby Deol: "I Knew I Was Not Going To Be Offered Hero Roles Anymore," Says The Actor On Why He Accepted <i>Aashram</i>

Bobby Deol is gearing up for the release of Aashram Season 3 Part 2, which drops on MX Player, on February 27, 2025. The excitement for the same is soaring amongst viewers.

Bobby has received immense love for his character, Baba Nirala, an anti-hero protagonist. Recently during a media interaction, the actor revealed how Aashram came to him at a point where he was sure he was not going to be offered any hero roles.

During a press meeting, Deol told reporters, "We, as actors, want to play characters which we are not in real life. As an actor, you get an opportunity to be someone else without being that person. I was trying to do different roles."

He added, "I knew I wasn't going to be offered hero roles anymore. That is why when I accepted this show I did not tell anyone. I was waiting for the show to come and then see their reaction."

Bobby Deol further said that he has always been an actor who wants to play characters of different shades. Aashram also turned out to be a big boom in his career with its success and acceptance amongst viewers.

The plot of the series revolves around Baba Nirala who runs an illegal empire of frauds and drugs in his aashram, and preys on young women who come to seek his blessings in the aashram. The first season was released back in 2020.

Bobby Deol was last seen in the blockbuster Daaku Maharaaj, which was released in theatres on January 12, 2025.



