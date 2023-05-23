Bloody Daddy New Poster: Shahid Kapoor Is A Man On A Mission

Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor teased his Instafam with an update of his new project - Bloody Daddy.The actor shared a poster which features him with a gun in his hand and intensity in his eyes. The actor, along with the film's new poster, also revealed when the trailer will be out - it isn't far at all. Expect the trailer to drop on Wednesday. Shahid Kapoor captioned the post, "It's about to get really bloody! Bloody Daddy Trailer out tomorrow. #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema on 9th June." The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande. The film is slated to release on June 9 this year.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's post here:

Sharing the teaser of the film last month, the actor wrote in his caption, "Get ready for a bloody good time at the movies. Bloody Daddy on June 9, 2023 on JioCinema." Take a look at the teaser here:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it stars Nani in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon.

Shahid Kapoor is best-known for his performances in films such as Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk and the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, to name a few.