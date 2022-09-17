Blockbuster: Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Announce New Music Video

Sonakshi Sinha shared this picture. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday announced a music video with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Sharing the teaser of the song in an identical post on their Instagram, the rumoured couple wrote, "BLOCKBUSTER coming soon... tayyar ho?" Her caption was accompanied by the hashtags - Blockbuster, Announcement, Dharma Records, YouTube, Music Video, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The post was soon flooded with many comments. Most of them dropped heart, fire and star-eyed emojis on the actor's announcement post.

On Thursday, Varun Sharma had shared a picture of the rumoured couple on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, "Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster Jodi," which he deleted in less than 24 hours. However, the screenshots of his post went viral on the Internet.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have maintained that they are "just friends" are often spotted together on many occasions. They also keep sharing pictures of each other on their Instagram handle.

Zaheer and Sonakshi had put birthday posts for each other on their Instagram handles with long captions.

Recently, Zaheer shared a birthday post for his Double XL director Satram Ramani. He shared three pictures, all of them also featured Sonakshi Sinha.

Zaheer Iqbal made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Notebook. Whereas, Sonakshi Sinha, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Dabangg was last seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

Sonakshi will be soon seen in Satram Ramani's Double XL, also starring Huma Qureshi. The film will also star Zaheer Iqbal in the lead role.