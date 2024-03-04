Crazy Viral: Blackpink's Lisa Shares Pics From Taylor Swift's Singapore Concert

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: PopBase)

The unexpected appearance of Lisa, singer-rapper of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Singapore has sent the internet into a frenzy. Numerous photos and videos from the Singapore National Stadium, where Taylor Swift was performing, quickly went viral, showing Lisa thoroughly enjoying the concert and even posing alongside Taylor Swift. One particular picture captures Taylor and Lisa standing side by side, with Taylor's arm affectionately draped around Lisa's shoulder. In the image, Lisa looks stylish in an all-black outfit, while Taylor is wearing a sweatshirt paired with denim shorts. An X (formerly known as Twitter) page dedicated to entertainment news shared the snap with the caption, “Taylor Swift and BLACKPINK's Lisa at the Eras Tour in Singapore.”

Taylor Swift and BLACKPINK's Lisa at the Eras Tour in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/0n3GLxvxrq — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 4, 2024

In another heartwarming video, Lisa is seen exchanging bracelets with Taylor Swift's fans during the concert. For those unfamiliar, swapping bracelets is a cherished tradition among Swifties at Taylor's concerts. Millions of fans wear beaded bracelets adorned with Taylor's song lyrics, titles, or inside jokes, creating a sense of unity and camaraderie among attendees.

Take a look at the video below:

BLACKPINK's Lisa trading bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour' in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/DtL7bKvwaU — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 3, 2024

Then, another set of pictures features Lisa showing off bracelets while enjoying Taylor Swift's performance.

BLACKPINK's Lisa shares new photos at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour:



“Had such a blast at The Eras Tour! Amazing performance ????” pic.twitter.com/BMTSitMgIJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 4, 2024

Wait, there is more. A clip shows Lisa entering the Singapore National Stadium to attend the concert.

In the past, Blackpink has collaborated with global icons such as Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Selena Gomez. For context, Blackpink, comprised of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, is a globally renowned musical group. Their journey began in August 2016 with the release of the single album Square One. The track Boombayah won the top spot on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, and with Ddu-Du Ddu Du, they became the highest-charting female K-pop group on the Billboard Hot 100.

In other news, Lisa is also all set to make her debut in The White Lotus Season 3, Variety revealed recently. As per the report, in the upcoming season of the popular HBO series, Lisa will be credited under her given name, Lalisa Manobal. Her character details, like all other castings for the season, remain undisclosed. Production for The White Lotus Season 3 is scheduled to commence in February, with filming locations including Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand. While specific plot details are being kept secret, it is known that the season will centre around a fresh group of guests at a White Lotus resort property.