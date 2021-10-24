Birthday Girl Mallika Sherawat, 45 Today, Is 'Fit And Fabulous.' See Pics

Mallika Sherawat shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mallikasherawat )

Happy birthday, Mallika Sherawat. The actress turned 45 in style on Sunday. On her birthday, Mallika showed us how "fit and fabulous" she is even now. She posted a couple of stunning pictures of herself and wrote: "Birthday girl. Fit and fabulous" along with hashtags like #relaxing #chillout #timetochill #dayslikethese and #enjoythelittlethings. In the pictures, the actress looks gorgeous in a yellow bikini. She can be seen posing by a pool in some photos. In the comments section of Mallika Sherawat's post, her fans dropped birthday wishes for the actress.

Mallika Sherawat, who lives in Los Angeles, often channels her inner "desi girl" by sporting sarees. These posts are proof.

The actress also treats us to amazing throwback pictures of herself and her co-stars. Take a look at this one featuring Akshay Kumar:

Mallika started her career in Bollywood with Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, which released in 2002. Two years later, she rose to popularity after co-starring with Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel in Murder.

Mallika Sherawat is best known for starring in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Darna Zaroori Hai and Double Dhamaal. She also starred in a web-series titled Booo Sabki Phategi. She also received positive reviews for her performance in the 2007 film Welcome, which featured Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, among others.

Mallika Sherawat's international projects also include Jackie Chan's The Myth, William Dear's 2011 film Politics Of Love. She was last seen in recently-released web-series Nakaab.