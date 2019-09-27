Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Day 95 Written Update: Kavin Quits The Show, Leaving Sandy And Losliya In Tears

A still from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 (courtesy Hotstar)

Highlights Losliya cried uncontrollably after Kavin's exit Sandy, who had bonded with Kavin, also got teary-eyed The contestants tried to convince Kavin to not leave the show

The 94th day in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house had ended without revealing the fate of Kavin. On the 95th day, Kavin decided to walk out of the Bigg Boss house with Rs 5 lakh. Sandy and Losliya burst into tears when they heard about Kavin's decision. All the co-contestants tried to convince Kavin but Kavin was strong on his decision and he eventually quit the show. Further he revealed to Sandy that the idea of quitting the game was in his mind for the past few weeks and only for the sake of his family and friends he had continued so far. It should be noted that Kavin had so far faced nine eviction rounds and each time, the public voted in Kavin's favour and made him stay on in Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Losliya was in tears and pleaded to Kavin to reconsider his decision. Further she added that she too would quit the show if Kavin leaves. But Kavin gave Losliya a photo of her family and asked her to continue in the house for the sake of her family. Following the exit of Kavin, Losliya was seen crying near the exit door. Sandy and Kavin set major friendship goals in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Sandy too couldn't control his emotion following Kavin's exit. Other housemates tried to console Sandy and Losliya.

A Car Task was conducted in the house, in which Mugen and Tharsan enacted the role of salespersons. The other housemates, namely Sherin, Losliya and Sandy, would act as the customers. Still being haunted by the thoughts of Kavin's exit, Losliya pleaded with Bigg Boss to let her out. Bigg Boss called Losliya to the confession house and asked her to continue the show for her parents, the people who have so far supported her. He stressed on the point that a contestant can be eliminated only by public voting.

Friday's promo highlighted the entry of Bigg Boss 2 contestant Aiswarya Dutta. In the promo, Losliya can be seen being consoled by other contestants whereas Sandy burst into tears while speaking about Kavin. With just nine days remaining in the Bigg Boss house, we can expect a lot more emotional drama in the Bigg Boss house.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.