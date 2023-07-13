Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Jiya Shankar Breaks Down In Front Of BFF Jad Hadid. Read Details

Image Instagrammed by Jiya Shankar. (Courtesy:Jiya Shankar)

There are no permanent friendships in the Bigg Boss OTT house. A case in point is the ongoing feud between BFFs Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid. Jiya Shankar's decision during a captaincy task left Jad Hadid disappointed. During the task, Jiya removed Jad instead of Avinash Sachdev from the race to become the house captain. To back her decision, Jiya stated that Jad has very “diplomatic gameplay”. The rift between the two friends was visible shortly after the task. Avinash advised Jiya not to discuss the issue with Jad at that moment as he was upset. However, Jiya approached Jad to ask whether he was angry. To this, he expressed his disappointment and walked away. Jiya felt let down by Jad's reaction. Even though Falaq Naazz tried explaining to Jiya that Jad was hurt because it was the first time that she went against him. Falaq even attempted to convince Jad to let go of his anger, but to no avail.

Later, when Jiya once again approached Jad, he shared that he was hurt because she chose Avinash over him. In her defence, Jiya explained that she didn't betray him and the captaincy decision was a separate one. She also expressed her displeasure over Jad's new friendship with Bebika Dhurve.

As Jad didn't pay heed to Jiya's statements and point of view, she lost her composure. The actress said, "I don't have a father and I know what it means. I never called someone father and I have never given that position to anyone in my life and I gave it to you. You have a daughter and I don't have a father, that's the difference." She further revealed, "Jiya Shankar. Shankar is not my father's name. Shankar is not my last name. I don't use my father's name."

The TV star, who was visibly emotional, walked away after completing her statement. Eventually, Jad consoled her.

Meanwhile, Manisha Rani is the new captain of the Bigg Boss house. You can stream the show on Jio Cinema.