Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana Comes Out As Bisexual

Moose Jattana shared this picture. (Image courtesy: moosejattana)

Highlights Moose Jattana opened up about her sexuality during 'Bigg Boss OTT'

She was asked about her sexual orientation by Pratik Sehajpal

"I am more attracted to boys," she said

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT seems to be one that is rich in revelations as contestants on the show are opening up about their lives with each other and for the world to see. Just a day after actress Shamita Shetty alleged that choreographer and co-contestant Nishant Bhat had “crossed the line” with her in the past, Muskan Jattana aka Moose Jattana has opened up about her sexuality on the show. The social media influencer, upon being asked about her sexual orientation, said that she is bisexual. The 20-year-old made the revelation in response to a question by co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

Moose Jattana told Pratik during the live feed ofBigg Boss OTT, “I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me.” When it comes to marriage, Moose said that she would like to marry a girl if she develops a strong relationship with the person. With over 186,000 followers on Instagram, Moose is known for her unique videos and images on socio-political issues and pop-culture themes.

In addition to her revelation about her sexual orientation, Moose Jattana also grabbed eyeballs when co-contestant, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh said that Moose had been rude to her. Speaking to fellow contestants Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, she said that Moose had used a cuss word casually when Akshara asked her to look for Millind Gaba. “She also made a comment about my work saying ‘Ye jo tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho (These Bhojpuri songs that you sing)'. She spoke like this.”

Big Boss OTT is being hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar. Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, and Divya Agarwal are some of the other contestants on the show.