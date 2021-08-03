Bigg Boss OTT Teaser: Karan Johar Reveals Audience Will Decide Punishments For Contestants

Karan Johar in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: karanjohar )

Highlights Karan Johar will host the show

It will stream on OTT platform Voot

The show will begin streaming from August 8

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is all set to host the first season of OTT based reality show Bigg Boss OTT, on Tuesday, dropped a teaser of the show. In the video, Karan Johar revealed that the show will stream 24X7 on Voot, unlike the television version of the show that airs in the form of one-hour-long episodes every day. Karan also shared that punishments for contestants of Bigg Boss OTT will be decided by viewers. Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan Johar shared more information about the show in the caption. "Starting 8th August, 8:00 pm on every Sunday and catch the episodes at 7pm on Mon-Sat and LIVE 24x7 all days," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Karan Johar's post about Bigg Boss OTTcaught the attention of a lot of his followers. Among others, Karan's friend, fashion designer Seema Khan, also commented on the post. "Too good," she wrote in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at the teaser of Bigg Boss OTT here:

Karan Johar announced the show last week. He announced the show through an Instagram post. "Ok here I am! The host of #biggbossOTT #biggbossottonvoot all the fun, craziness and over the topness will be unleashed soooooon!!!! Watch this space for more," he wrote in the caption.

This show will mark the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. The TV based Bigg Bosshas been running on Colors TV since 2006. Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam and Kannada versions of the show have also been running on the TV.