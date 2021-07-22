Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Announcement Is As OTT As It Gets, Like Literally

Salman Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan shared a "crazy, over the top" video to announce a new season of Bigg Boss. The actor posted a video on his Instagram profile on Thursday, in which he announced that the new season of the popular TV reality show will first stream on OTT platform Voot, six weeks before it airs on television. Salman Khan also added that he will be hosting the show on Colors TV (the channel on which the show airs). Salman Khan, in the video, says, "Iss baar ka Bigg Boss itna crazy, itna over the top hoga ki TV par ban hojayega. TV par main host karunga, boot main, suit mein, taaki ussey pehle aap dekho Voot pe ( This time, Bigg Boss will be so crazy and over the top that it might get banned on TV. I will host it on TV, in boots and suit. Before that, you can watch it on Voot)."

Sharing the video, Salman Khan wrote in his caption: "For the first time ever, India's biggest reality show will launch exclusively on Voot. Aap maze lo voot pe aur main apse milunga seedhe, Colors TV pe." He added the hashtags #BiggBossOttonVoot, #BiggBossOTT, #BBOtt and #BBOttOnVoot to his post.

See Salman Khan's post here:

Bigg Boss 15 will be Salman Khan's 12th season as the show's host. Other than Salman Khan, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi have hosted the show. The last season was won by TV actress Rubina Dilaik, while singer Rahul Vaidya was the first runner-up of the show.