Bigg Boss OTT Runner-Up Shamita Shetty Receives Warm Welcome From Sister Shilpa

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Actress Divya Agarwal won Bigg Boss OTT on Saturday night

Shamita Shetty is the second runner-up

On Sunday, Shilpa posted a set of cute pictures of herself and Shamita

Bigg Boss OTT second runner-up Shamita Shetty is back home and her sister, actress Shilpa Shetty, couldn't be more excited. Actress Divya Agarwal won Bigg Boss OTT on Saturday night. On Sunday, Shilpa Shetty posted a set of cute pictures of herself and Shamita from her home and wrote: "And my Tunki is back yaaay. You not gonna be able to get out of this tight squeeze. Welcome home." In the pictures, Shilpa Shetty looks pretty in a blue outfit while Shamita can be seen sporting a red outfit. One of the images show Shilpa giving her sister a peck on the cheek.

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:

On her Instagram profile, Shamita Shetty also shared a video thanking her fans for giving her all the love and support in the Bigg Boss house. Take a look:

During the recently-concluded Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty grew close to actor Raqesh Bapat. Her mom Sunanda even visited her in the house once and called him a "gentleman."

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2. It marked Shilpa Shetty's first film after 14 years.

Shamita Shetty made her debut as an actress with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. Two years later, she featured in a Tamil film titled Raajjiyam. She has also worked in the 2003 Telugu film Pilisthe Palukutha. Since 2004, Shamita has featured in several Hindi movies like Agnipankh, Wajahh: A Reason To Kill, Fareb, Zeher, Bewafaa, Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse and Cash. She has also participated in realty shows like Bigg Boss 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. Shamita Shetty's last series was Zee5's Black Widows.