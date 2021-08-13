Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh Age-Shames Shamita Shetty, Addresses Her As 'Maasi'

Highlights Akshara was also seen annoyed by Shamita's "high-profile" attitude

On Bigg Boss OTT, the heat is on as contestants continue to get into conflicts with each other. This time it's Shamita Shetty and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh who are in the spotlight. In episode 4 of the reality show, Akshara and Shamita got into a mighty fight regarding the food being cooked for all. After a quarrel between the two in the kitchen area, Akshara muttered to herself that Shamita was being bossy around the house and using English words to show off herself as belonging to a "hi-fi" society. Akshara was also seen annoyed by Shamita's "high-profile" attitude.

Later, in a conversation with Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh was quite upset with Shamita Shetty and age-shamed her. She addressed Shamita as "maasi" or aunt. Akshara told Urfi that she was shocked to know that Shamita is 42-43 years old. Akshara compared the Mohabbatein actress to be as old as her mother and justified how "maasi" was the perfect way to address Shamita. Urfi and Akshara were seen laughing over their talks.

Urfi Javed then told Akshara Singh that Shamita hadn't achieved much during her season in Bigg Boss and, hence, was trying to boss around the new contestants in the house. Akshara seemed surprised to know that Shamita Shetty had earlier been a contestant on Bigg Boss. Nevertheless, Akshara continued to hold grudge against Shamita's dominating behaviour.

Earlier, Shamita Shetty was seen upset with Akshara's behaviour and discussing with Divya Agarwal. Shamita has been at the centre of many conflicts by now. She was also drawn into a fight between Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal. This time too, the tussle was over food and ration.

Shamita Shetty isn't on the show for the first time. She had been on Bigg Boss season 3 in 2009. During the show, she had to walk out in order to attend her sister, actress Shilpa Shetty's wedding. This year, Shamita was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house.