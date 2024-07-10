Bigg Boss OTT 3: Another Day, Another Fight Between Armaan Malik And Vishal Pandey

A still from the episode. (Image courtesy: IANS)

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about YouTuber Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's intense face-offs inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3. ICYDK: Armaan, last week, slapped Vishal for passing a comment on Kritika Malik (more on that later). In the latest promo shared by Instagram, Vishal requests Armaan not to engage in an argument with him. “Agar mein chalu honga, phir tum chalu honge, mere muu se kuch niklega, aapke muu se kuch niklega. Abhi mei uss zone mei nahi huun kuch ladayi karneke. [If I start a fight, you will too. If I utter something, you will follow. I am not in the zone to fight right now],” said Vishal.

Unfazed by Vishal Pandey's request, Armaan Malik said he wanted to show the content creator his “aukaat”. Vishal reiterated by saying that Armaan has two faces. To this, Armaan said, “Tera toh face hi nahi hai. Gayab ho rakha hai tera face toh. Sabko paata hai. [You don't even have a face. Everyone knows it]”. In reply, Vishal said, “Mujhe mera malum hai, tum apna dekho. Jab aayega na time acche se suud samed tumko tumhari aukaat dikhaunga [I know what I have. When the time comes, I will show you your status with proper interest].”

Earlier, Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey made it to the headlines after the YouTuber slapped Vishal. It all began when Vishal told Lovekesh Kataria that he “finds Armaan's wife, Kritika Malik, beautiful.” Read all about it here.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed the elimination of boxer Neeraj Goyat, Armaan's first wife Payal Malik, Poulomo Das and Munisha Khatwani. Fans can watch the 24*7 live feed on JioCinema Premium.