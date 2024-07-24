Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao Asks Ranvir Shorey To Recommend Him For Web Shows. His Reply

A still from the show. (courtesy: officialjiocinemas)

Ranvir Shorey has been candid about his personal and professional struggles in the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3. In the latest episode, the actor opened up about not receiving any acting offers. The conversation began when Ranvir was chatting with Sai Ketan Rao in the kitchen. Sai requested Ranvir to recommend his name for work after they leave Bigg Boss OTT 3. He said, “Aap hi mujhe recommend karo kisi web series ke liye bahar jaane ke baad. [You must recommend me for some web series after stepping out of the house.]” To this, Ranvir replied, “Mere aapne vaande hain... mere khud ke paas kaam nahi tha toh... [I have my own issues... I didn't have work myself...]” Encouraging him, Sai asserted, “Abhi aa jayega kaam, don't worry. [You will get work, don't worry.]” In hope, Ranvir replied, “Inshallah.”

In the same episode, a serious argument broke out between Kritika Malik and Shivani Kumari when Shivani scratched her foot before working in the kitchen. In an Instagram video released by the show's makers, Kritika says, "Yaar mere saamne ki baat hai, aise pair rakha, aur aise karke khujaali vo pair pe. [Dude, this happened right in front of me. She was scratching her foot like this.]” She also asks Shivani, "Abhi tu khujlaai ke nahi khujlaai? [(Were you scratching or not?]” Shivani replies, “Mai nahi khujlaai. [I was not scratching.]”

As the argument escalates, Shivani Kumari pushes Kritika Malik and says, "Dur raho tum. [Stay away from me.]” Visibly annoyed, Kritika questions, “Tu haath kaise lagaya? [How dare you touch me?]” The fight gets more intense, and they start pushing each other. Eventually, other housemates step in to separate Kritika and Shivani.

The side note read, “Shivani ki hygiene par firse uthe sawaal? Kyu hua itna bada argument between Kritika and Shivani? [Questions have been raised again about Shivani's hygiene. Why did such a big argument occur between Kritika and Shivani?]”

Meanwhile, Ranvir Shorey has been appointed as the new Head Of The House after winning the zombie task.