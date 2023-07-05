Bigg Boss Star Palak Purswani Reveals Her Dad 'Had A Heart Attack' After Her Break Up With Avinash Sachdev

Image was shared on Twitter. (Courtesy: nandan1098)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, actress Palak Purswani created a lot of buzz during her short stay inside the house. For those who don't know, Palak and Puneet Superstar were eliminated in the first week of the show. Weeks after her exit, Palak made some shocking revelations about ex-boyfriend and co-contestant Avinash Sachdev. The actress said that Avinash “cheated” on her twice. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Palak said, “Whenever, I remember about the episode my blood starts boiling. Just thinking about that also. After a brief argument, When I snatched his phone and checked the call logs I couldn't believe it. I won't take the name of that woman because I have no right to blame her…I never liked the woman [an actress] and Avinash was aware.”

Palak Purswani added, “When I read the message on Avinash's phone, “I am waiting outside the washroom”, I was shocked. For me, that day was like I had invested so much time and energy into the relationship and Avinash didn't.”

Talking about how the relationship impacted her family, Palak Purswani said, “My father was extremely involved. He used to think of him as a son. My father had a heart attack after my break up with Avinash. None of his family members called us even once.”

Palak Purswani also explained why she is talking about her past relationship with Avinash now. The actress said that Avinash's behaviour inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house forced her to share her side of the story. She said, “Like Avinash said that he was out of love and it shouldn't matter whatever he does and the conversation ended there. Iska matlab kya hai… What did you mean when you said, “You were out of love."

Speaking to Etimes, Palak said that her family and friends were “furious over Avinash lying on national television.”

Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev were in a relationship for four years.