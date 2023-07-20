Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Says Language Barrier Is Affecting His Game

A still from Bigg Boss OTT 2.(courtesy: officialjiocinema)

It is no secret that English-speaking contestants tend to struggle in the Bigg Bosshouse, and something similar has happened with Jad Hadid this season. The Lebanese-born model, who was grabbing all the attention inside the Bigg Boss house, seems to be “tired” and “low on energy.” In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid confided in Bebika Dhurve about how he is trying to blend in but it's "not his place". He added that "it's not his show" as he neither speaks Hindi nor he is an Indian. Jad tells Bebika, "I am low on energy, I am tired. I have never had this much drama in my life. I am trying to absorb it all and trying to get along with it.!”

Bebika, who has had her share of differences with Jad, hears him out and replies, "I feel sad for you. I know the stress you are going through."

During the conversation, Jad shares how he is spending time alone because he is tired and drained from struggling with the language barrier. He states that asking for translations every time has become extremely tiring for him. Jad says, "Every time I sit with a group of people, they talk in Hindi all time. Every time I ask for a translation, I am even tired [of] myself asking for [a] translation. They don't care. They sit, talk a couple of lines in English and then again talk in Hindi. I am like what the f*** I am doing. I go and sit in a corner alone myself on purpose. I am tired, leave me alone. lam drained. I am tired of trying to blend in.”

He also mentions that it's not his place, it's not his show and at the end of the day, one of the remaining contestants is going to win it and not him because neither he speaks Hindi nor he is an Indian. “I totally understand and I am putting in a lot of effort. It's genuinely coming out of me. It's not like I am forcing it. It's not my place and I know it's not my show. At the end of the day, one of you guys is going to win, not me. I am not Hindi, not Indian,” he tells Bebika.

Bebika then tries to motivate Jad and urges him to be his competitive self. She says, "You can be back on track. There is still time." Meanwhile, a lot of drama unfolded in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house after Elvish Yadav was announced as the maharaja, and the remaining contestants his praja. The YouTuber gave hilarious tasks to the contestants which led to a lot of fun and some verbal spats as well.

Take a glimpse of the task here:

