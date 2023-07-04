Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Akanksha Puri Defends Her Kiss With Jad Hadid -'It Is For A Task'

Instagrammed by Akanksha. (Courtesy: Akanksha Puri)

Bigg Boss OTT 2fans were left heartbroken when actress Akanksha Puri was evicted from the show. Now, Akanksha has opened up about her experience inside the house and the on-screen kiss with Dubai-based model Jad Hadid. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Akanksha said that she did it for a task. “It was just a task that I had to finish in 30 seconds, which I did and I won," she was quoted as saying. Talking about Jad Hadid, the actress added, “He took it too personally, he wanted it to be like a proper kiss between two lovers where you have to have that passion, you have to move your lips, your tongue, your this and that. I didn't want to do that and that's why I didn't reciprocate the way he wanted me to, and that's why he felt, 'Oh my God, you are a bad kisser.' Excuse me! It was not about kissing and neither did I have a director here, who gave me a brief that said 'Akanksha, it has to look in a certain manner'."

Akanksha Puri continued, "After the kiss, he went and said, 'Oh my God, I wish to kiss you again, I love those lips.' So, that's all stupid and baseless. For me, it was just a task, where instead of Jad, I would have kissed some prop because it literally doesn't matter to me. However, I am glad that it was Jad, who I had to kiss because I was comfortable with him. I did it and I am happy I kissed and I won."

Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid were also schooled by host Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman told Akanksha and Jad, “You are not playing some characters. No one asked you to do it. It's not scripted. You must be thinking that this was the highlight of the week. But do you really think that way? Was it really a highlight according to our upbringing, familial values and culture?”

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar were also nominated alongside Akanksha Puri for elimination last week.