Bigg Boss 3 Tamil, Day 30 Written Update: Housmates Lead 'The Village Life' On Task-Heavy Day

Inside the Bigg Boss 3 Tamil house

With the eviction list finalized already, Day 30 in the Bigg Boss house was filled with tasks. The highlighting task of the day was the Pambupatti vs Keeripatti. The members of the Bigg Boss house were divided into two teams. Each team represented a village. Further each member was assigned a particular role that had to be played.

Pambupatti team comprised Cheran, Reshma, Kavin, Sakshi, Abirami, Sandy and Mugen whereas the Keeripatti team consisted of Madhumitha, Saravanan, Tharsan, Sherin, Meera and Losliya. The village head of Pambupatti team was Cheran and Madhumitha would act as the village head of Keeripatti team.

The swimming pool area and the vessel washing area would be under the control of the Pambupatti team whereas the cooking and cleaning would be under Keeripatti team. If a member of the Pambupatti team had to eat (cooking under Keeripatti team), then that member would have to perform a task given by the Keeripatti team. And so when a member of the Keeripatti team has to use the restroom, they had to do a task given by the Pambupatti team.

The housemates got dressed up in all traditional vetti sattai and sarees. The designated roles for each housemate were:

Cheran: The village head of Pambupatti village who thought that everyone has to live by the rules of the village.

Sakshi: Head of 'Ivanga Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam'

Sandy and Kavin: Members of 'Ivanga Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam'

Abirami - Mugen: A couple in Pambupatti village

Reshma: An old thief in Pambupatti

Madhumitha: The village head of Keeripatti village

Sherin - Tharsan: A couple in Keeripatti village

Meera: Mother of Tharsan and mother in law of Sherin who gossips about everyone in the village

Losliya: A brat of Keeripatti village

Saravanan: A joyish person of Keeripatti village who gets involved involuntarily in others' matters

Each housemate performed their character to perfection and as usual it was the troublemaker Meera who created some unwanted arguments in the house. Luckily it didn't get escalated as Sakshi - Meera saga.

It was the birthday of the house captain Reshma and the 30th day ended on a happy and celebratory mood.

