<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Salman Khan Schools Avinash Mishra For Calling Chahat Pandey "<i>Gawaar"</i>

From growing friendships to everyday fights, Bigg Boss 18 offers everything its viewers could ask for. While the weekday episodes keep everyone entertained, fans eagerly wait for Weekend Ka Vaar, where host Salman Khan confronts contestants about their behaviour. In the precap of the upcoming episode, Salman is seen addressing Avinash Mishra for calling Chahat Pandey “gawaar [uneducated].” It starts during a task where contestants are required to hit housemates with a giant flip-flop. Avinash calls Chahat "gawaar" during the task, which annoys her. She retorts, “Phir log kehte hain gawar” [Then people say I am uneducated] and hits Avinash with the giant flip-flop.

Salman Khan intervenes, asking Avinash Mishra, “Gawaar kya hai? What is this language? Yeh kya badtameezi kar rahe ho? What does gawaar mean? What is this behaviour? Why are you being disrespectful?]” Avinash defends himself, saying, “Yeh jo harkat kar rahi hai, yeh padha likha insaan karega? [Would an educated person behave like this?]” Salman counters, “Acha, aap padhe likhe ho? [Oh, so you are educated?]” Avinash replies, “Ek level cross kar dete hai. [She crosses a level.]” Before he can finish, Salman cuts him off, saying, “Aapne bhi bahut saare level cross kiya hai is ghar mein. [You have also crossed many levels in this house.]”

Salman Khan also confronts Chahat Panday for her language. Warning her, the host says, “Aur Chahat, yeh jo language hai aap ki naa, yeh pura Hindustan dekh raha hai. [And Chahat, the language you are using, the whole of India is watching you.]”

Meanwhile, Aditi Mistry, who joined Bigg Boss 18 as a wild card entrant, has been recently eliminated from the show. Her eviction occurred after Bigg Boss called the wild card contestants – Aditi, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra – to the activity area. The remaining housemates were then asked to name the wild card contestant they felt most connected to. In a surprising turn, no one chose Aditi, with all the votes going to Edin and Yamini. As a result, Aditi was announced as the evicted contestant.

Premiered on October 6, Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV. The show can also be streamed on JioCinema.