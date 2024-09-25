<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> New Promo: Salman Khan Shares A Glimpse Of What's In Store. Can't Wait For The Real Deal

Brace yourselves, as Bigg Boss is set to return for its 18th season. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show will be premiering on October 6. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped an intriguing promo on their Instagram feed. In the video, a suited-up Salman Khan takes the audience through some BTS clips from the sets. The background voice says, “Iss baar Bigg Boss jaante hai ghrawalon ka future (This time, Bigg Boss knows the future of the housemates).” The clip shows the crew members busy with the shooting, production and editing tasks. There are several references to the concept of time as well in the promo as this year the theme of Bigg Boss is Time Ka Tandav.

Standing in front of the green screen, Salman Khan speaks about Bigg Boss' iconic eye logo. “Yeh aankh dekhti bhi thhi aur dikhati bhi thhi. Par sirf aaj ka hal. Yeh aisi ankh likha jayega itihaas ka pal, dekhegi yeh aane waala kal. Yeh janegi har niyat joh kal bigredi. Dekho, aab hoga Time Ka Tandav (This eye used to see and made others see as well. But only the present condition. One such eye will be written in the annals of history that will foresee the future. It will know every intention that will become worse tomorrow. Now, it will be the Storm Of Time),” he reveals.

Previously, ColorsTV shared another promo on their Instagram timeline announcing Bigg Boss 18's premiere date. In the clip, Salman Khan can be heard saying, "This eye used to show and see but only the present, but now an eye will open that will rewrite history as it will see the future. Technology will transform, seeing all deceptions and intentions that will go bad. This time Bigg Boss will see the future, so who will change their written destiny? See time ka taandav this season." Salman Khan also dropped hints of time with motifs like cameras, masks and hourglasses.

