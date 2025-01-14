<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Ahead Of The Finale, Meet The Most-Popular Contestants

Bigg Boss 18's grand finale is set to take place on January 19, 2025. With Chahat Pandey's elimination last week, the show got its top 7 contestants including Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and Eisha Singh.

The tension of the competition reached a breaking point this month with a number of contenders emerging as front-runners, leaving viewers speculating about the top 5 finalists. According to the latest ranking buzz among viewers, Rajat Dalal is on the top spot, reported Business Standard.

Rajat is among the most talked-about contestants of the season and is currently leading the competition with the most votes.

Next, we have Karan Veer Mehra. The actor has navigated his path inside the house with his calm demeanour and tactics in the game.

The biggest surprise came in the form of Vivian Dsena, who was widely predicted to win the show. He is 3rd on the list.

Meanwhile, Chum Darang is ranked fourth, followed by Avinash Mishra in the fifth position. Going by the popularity ranking, Shilpa Shirodkar and Eisha Singh seem to be the next contestants to get eliminated from the show.

In a promo released by the makers, host Salman Khan unveiled the trophy of Bigg Boss Season 18. "Saal ka sabse bada finale aa gaya hai paas, 19 January ki raat Bigg Boss ke ghar mein hogi behad khaas [The biggest finale of the year is near, the night of 19th January will be very special in Bigg Boss house]," read the caption.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and can also be streamed on JioCinema.