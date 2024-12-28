Sara Arfeen Eliminated From <i>Bigg Boss 18</i> After Fight With Karan Veer Mehra: Reports

Another day, another update from the house of Bigg Boss 18. Sara Arfeen has been eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Reason? Her physical altercation with co-contestant Karan Veer Mehra during a task.

In one of the recent episodes, the contestants were divided into groups for a challenge. They were asked to move on ski boards along a racetrack course. The rule was that any competitor who slipped, stopped or walked on the race course would be eliminated. Shrutika Arjun, the game host, eliminated Sara Arfeen, as per a report by Times Of India.

Upset at her elimination, Sara Arfeen got aggressive. Karan Veer Mehra was forced to intervene after she got violent towards Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra.

Later, Sara Arfeen asked Bigg Boss to take action against Karan Veer Mehra. She claimed that Karan had pushed her. “Karan Veer Mehra kaun hota hai mujhe push karne waala? (Who is Karan to push me?)” she asked. Sara even demanded an apology from the house members who allegedly called her “mad, crazy, psycho.”

Sara Arfeen said, “I actually got scared, I was sitting there but nobody came and asked me how I was doing. You have to take action. Tum kis tarike ke mard ho aise apna mardangi dikhate ho. (What type of a man are you who is showing his masculinity in such a way?)

In a video posted by the makers on Instagram, Vivian Dsena was seen having a chat with Sara Arfeen to understand the entire situation. After their conversation, Vivian approached Karan Veer Mehra. He urged Karan to share his point of view on the matter. But Karan refused to answer. “Tu kaunsa inspector hai ki mereko tujhe POV sunana hai? (Are you an inspector that I've to share my POV with you?)” he said before storming out. Take a look:

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6.