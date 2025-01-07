<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Chahat Pandey's Mother Challenges Makers To Find Actress's "Secret" Boyfriend - "Will Give Rs 21 Lakh If..."

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chahat Pandey has found herself in the spotlight after host Salman Khan confronted her about allegedly keeping a five-year-long relationship under wraps. The controversy took an unexpected turn when Chahat's mother, Bhavna Pandey, issued a statement following the incident.

In a video circulating online, Bhavna Pandey, who had recently appeared on the show during the family week, can be heard openly challenging the makers of Bigg Boss.

Bhavna Pandey stated, “Bigg Boss ki team agar aise kisi ladke ko dhund laye jo Gujarati hai aur Chahat ki ussey dosti hai, to usko 21 lakh rupaye ka inaam ham cash denge. [If the Bigg Boss team finds a guy who is Gujarati and friends with Chahat, I will reward him with a cash prize of ₹21 lakh.]"

In case you missed it, when Bhavna Pandey entered the Bigg Boss house, she confronted Avinash Mishra and accused him of making derogatory remarks about her daughter, Chahat Pandey. During the conversation, Bhavna mentioned that Chahat has never had a boyfriend and would happily marry anyone her mother chooses for her.

Following that, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan brought up Bhavna's claims and hinted at Chahat Pandey's alleged long-term relationship. He said, “Aapki mummy ne kaha tha Chahat ko aise ladke pasand nahi, jo ki ladkiyon ke aage peeche ghoomte hain. Aapki maa ne aapko character certificate de diya. Uske baad humare team ko koi logon ne phone kiya hai. Aapko kuchh dikhaana chahte hain. [Your mom said that Chahat doesn't like boys who roam around girls. Your mother gave you a character certificate. After that, a few individuals called our team. We want to show you something]”

Salman Khan then showed a picture of Chahat Pandey posing with a cake that had the words “Happy 5-Year Anniversary, My Love.” written on it. This left Chahat visibly anxious, and she denied the claims, while Avinash Mishra asked her to admit the truth.

Avinash Mishra said, “Sabko set pe pata hai. [Everyone on the set knows about it.]” Chahat Pandey defended herself by responding, “Avinash, aise mat karo. [Don't do this.]” Salman concluded the discussion with, “Hai toh hai. Nahi hai to nahi hai. [If you have, you have, if you don't then you don't have.]” Here is the full story.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV. The reality show can also be streamed on JioCinema.