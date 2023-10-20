Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Said She Never Dated Abhishek Kumar

Image instagrammed by Isha. (courtesy: IshaMalviya)

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar's antics inside the house are making all the right noises. Be it his equation with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya or the housemates, the spotlight is on Abhishek. FYI: Abhishek and Isha have shared the screen space in the TV serial Udaariyaan. We have also seen Abhishek and Isha talking about their past relationship on the show. But now an Indian Express report revealed that Isha, before entering the BB house, admitted that she never dated Abhishek. In her conversation, Isha claimed that she and Abhishek were just “close friends” and dismissed the reports of the relationship by calling them “rumours”. Isha said, “I don't know if he's going to be there and I am not bothered about it. There were rumours about us dating but we have always shared a close friendship bond.”

The TV actress said that Abhishek Kumar was never her boyfriend. Isha Malviya added, “It would be fun to have him around but he was never my boyfriend. We haven't even been in touch for a long time.”

This comes just a day after Abhishek Kumar got emotional in front of housemate and comedian Munawar Faruqui as he opened up about his relationship with Isha Malviya. In a promo video, shared by the Instagram handle of Colours TV, Abhishek can be heard saying, “Aur abhi meri situation ye hai ke main usey [Isha] ignore kar raha hoon. Kahin na kahin dusri ladkiyon se baatein karke, mujhe aisa lagta hai tha woh mujhe cure kar raha hai. But main jab usko dekh leta hoon [Right now, I am trying to ignore Isha by talking to other women inside the house. I think this is helping me.]…that time my body starts shivering. When I try to control my mind and emotions, my body starts shivering. I keep thinking, why did we fall apart? And if we were separated, why destiny got us together under one roof.”

The actor added, “I had even told Isha 'to give 10 years to your career and then marry me.' I am ready to marry her. I like her so much. If you speak to people on 'Udaariyaan' you will get to know how madly I was in love with her. Now, I'm getting hurt a lot. I am not able to tolerate it." The text attached to the video read, “Abhishek ke pyaar, ikraar aur takraar ki yaadon ne kiya usse sad. [Abhishek is sad as he walks down memory lane.]”

Apart from Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt Mannara Chopra, Aishwarya Sharma, and Jigna Vora, among others are also part of the show. Bigg Boss 17 is also streaming on Jio Cinema 24*7.