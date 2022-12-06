Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Compares Ankit Gupta To Fifty Shades Of Grey Actor

Ankit Gupta in a still from the video. (courtesy: Archana_Gautamm)

Ankit Gupta has had a great week so far in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actor is the newest captain of the house, after successfully winning a task against Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer and Priyanka Choudhary. Now, Ankit seems to have also caught the fancy of fellow contestant Archana Gautam. In a video shared online, Archana and Priyanka are seen talking about Ankit. Archana confesses that she is attracted to Ankit. She even says that she wishes she had someone like Ankit in her life. Ankit, who hears this, begins to flirt with Archana as Priyanka laughs. After he leaves the room, Archana tells Priyanka that Ankit reminds her of Jamie Dornan, the lead actor from 50 Shades Of Grey.



Archana says, "Isko dekh ke na mujhe woh waali picture ki yaad aati hai, woh english waali. 50 Shades Of Grey. Aise he boss hota hai na, mujhe iski yaad aati hai. Meri favourite movie thi woh (When I see him I am reminded of 50 Shades Of Grey. It was my favourite movie.)"

Watch the clip here:

In order to help Ankit Gupta win, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chaudhary teamed up together and ousted Sumbul Touqeer from the captaincy race. On seeing this, an enraged Sumbul says, “Individual bol ke group mei khel rahe ho (You claim to be playing as individuals but come in groups).” To this, Priyanka points out that this was exactly what the other group has done so far.





Watch a sneak peek of the task here:

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta was seen apologising to Soundarya Sharma after she expressed her displeasure on being sidelined in favour of Sajid Khan.

The last two weeks did not witness any elimination in the Bigg Boss house. You can watch the show on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.30 PM. The show is also available on Voot Select with a 24X7 stream.