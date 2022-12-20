Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma Questions Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Educational Qualification

A still from Bigg Boss 16. (courtesy: itsvibingsoul)

Bigg Boss 16 contestants have started playing their best games to make it to the finale week. With new additions to the house - Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala as wild card entries – the equations between the contestants have changed. Among those who don't see eye to eye are Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Their arguments started ever since they entered the house. Now, almost a week after fighting over Ankit Gupta, the duo have once again occupied a spot on the list of trends. Reason? Soundarya has called Priyanka “half-educated.” In a clip from the show that has now gone viral on Twitter, Soundarya is saying that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary isn't “even half-educated.” It all started when the Ranchi Diaries actress told Sreejita De that she thinks Priyanka acts so “arrogant” because she has worked in one successful show – Udaariyaan.

Soundarya Sharma said, “Mai chahu toh mai bhi kar sakti hu ki mai ye hun (If I want to, I can also show off that am much more professional and successful than you).” For those who don't know, Soundarya is also a certified dentist.

Soundarya Sharma then added, “You (referring to Priyanka) are not even half-educated. Aapko apne liye kisi cheez ka ghamand hai, ki mai ye show kar ke aayin hun, ya mai ye hu, jo dimag mein rehta hai (you are arrogant because you think you have done this show or you come from a better place). Tabhi toh wo weight throw karti hai ladte waqt (that's why she acts so dominating during fights). Hum toh wo nahi dikhate hai (we don't behave like that).” However, her comment did not go down well with a section of Internet users. They have slammed her for questioning the qualification of a fellow contestant.

See the now-viral video here:

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.30 PM. The show is also available on Voot Select with a 24*7 stream.