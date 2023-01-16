Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Mom On His 'Love Angle' With Tina Datta - 'It's Not Done'

Shalin Bhanot shared this picture. (courtesy: shalinbhanot)

Shalin Bhanot's mother Sunita Bhanot was seen in the Bigg Boss 16house, offering her son some valuable advice during the family week. In particular, Shalin's mother was seen warning him against getting into a relationship with Tina Datta. For the unversed, Tina and Shalin have made headlines for their on-again, off-again relationship in the house. Now, in an interview with India Today, Sunita Bhanot spoke about her son's love angle with Tina in the house. She said, “As a viewer, we can feel that, from Shalin's end, it was never for the camera. Many a time, apne ko peeche karke, support kiya hai (He has supported his friends by keeping himself behind). This is the beauty of their equation.”

Insisting that Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are just good friends, Sunita Bhanot said, “Dosti ek bohot khoobsurat rishta hota hain aur usne dosti nibhaayi hain. (Friendship is a very beautiful bond and he has done his best to honour the friendship). It is not done if viewers give it a tag of love angle.”

A video of Sunita Bhanot's entry into the Bigg Boss house has also been shared on Instagram by Shalin's team. It shows Sunita Bhanot hugging her son upon entering the house and meeting the housemates. The caption read, “People say it rightly no bond can beat a mother-child bond, and we'd be lying if we say we didn't get teary eyed, looking at the beautiful, classy and dignified #MummaBhanot and her handsome, charming son Shalin. All our hearts for a bond that screams LOVE like no other.”

In a recent episode, Salman Khan also asked Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot to give each other and their fans some clarity on what they felt for each other. After the tough talk with Salman Khan, Tina and Shalin were seen avoiding each other and later, decided that it was best to part ways. However, they soon sat down to discuss their relationship.

On Sunday, director Sajid Khan left the Bigg Boss 16 house, soon after Sreejita De was eliminated and Abdu Rozik exited the house.