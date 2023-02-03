Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Schooled By Karan Johar. Here's Why

Karan Johar is back in Bigg Boss 16 to show a mirror to the contestants. This time, as expected, the director will be discussing the torture task that was conducted this week. The task required contestants to force their housemates to step away from a buzzer by any means necessary but without the use of violence. Housemates used various means to instigate their opponents to move away from the buzzer. While Nimrit Kaur and Shiv Thakare were seen using ice packs and targeting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam irritated her opponents using stale fish and turmeric powder. Shiv's eye was affected by the excessive use of turmeric and salt, requiring doctor's intervention.

Now, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, filmmaker Karan Johar – who is filling in for host Salman Khan – will be seen chastising Archana Gautam. Scolding her for getting personal, Karan Johar said, “Koi karya karta hai toh aap apni personal feeling waha nikal rahe ho, woh kis hadh tak sahi hai? (How is it justified to play the task with a personal vendetta?)"

When Archana tries to defend herself, Karan Johar adds, “Archana aapke chehre pe jo khunas tha woh maine khud dekha hai (Archana I saw how irritated you were on them).”

In addition to advising the contestants, Karan Johar also had some fun with the housemates. He asked them to imagine what would happen if the show went on for 40 years. The contestants are seen having a fun time being the elderly version of themselves with wigs and canes to help them get into character.

Meanwhile, this week, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer have been nominated for elimination in Bigg Boss 16. Nimrit Kaur, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam have made it to the finale week.