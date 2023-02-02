Bigg Boss 16: Torture Task Brings Out The Worst In Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam in a still from Bigg Boss 16.(courtesy: UrEyesOnMine)

Bigg Boss 16 offers drama, emotions and a whole lot of entertainment every day. In the latest episode of the reality TV show, Archana Gautam made Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia cry by throwing chilli powder at her. It all happened during the torture task. Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot were given a task where they had to torture members of the other group – Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit – to secure their positions in the finale. Sumbul Touqeer Khan was not involved in the task. In a video uploaded by a fan on Twitter, one can see Archana Gautam taking an extreme route and throwing chilli, as well as haldi powder on Nimrit's face.

This leaves Nimrit Kaur furious and she shouts back at Archana Gautam, asking her to not cross her limits. However, it does not stop Archana Gautam. She justifies her actions by saying that it is all a part of the task. Soon, Nimrit breaks down into tears. She then accuses Archana of hurting her.

In the video, which has grabbed the attention of all Bigg Boss fans, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot are also seen pouring buckets of water on contestants.

In the last episode, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur targeted Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot and poured soapy water and ice packs on them as a part of the torture task. When Shalin Bhanot noticed Shiv Thakare getting personal with opponents, he slammed him, “Shiv, personal ho raha hai tu (Shiv you're getting personal).”



Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were once friends in the Bigg Boss house. However, things turned ugly when they were pitted against each other during a food task.

Bigg Boss 16 episodes air on Colors TV and Voot from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. and on weekends at 9 p.m. The grand finale is expected to take place on February 12.