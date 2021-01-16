Bigg Boss 14 Talent Manager Pista Dhakad Dies. Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana, Kamya Panjabi And Other Former Contestants Pay Tributes

Himanshi Khurana shared this photo of Pista and Salman Khan. (Image courtesy: iamhimanshikhurana )

Pista Dhakad, the talent manager of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14, died on Friday in Mumbai. It has been reported that she died in a road accident. Pista Dhakad was 23. Mourning the young talent manager, former contestants of Bigg Boss such as Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana, Kamya Panjabi and Yuvika Chaudhary paid tributes to her on social media. Himanshi, who appeared as a contestant in the last season of Bigg Boss, shared a picture of Pista Dhakad with host Salman Khan and wrote: "RIP Pista... just got the news of her demise... still in shock... Life is uncertain. PS. Talent manager of Bigg Boss."

Shehnaaz Gill, who also appeared with Himanshi in Bigg Boss 13, tweeted: "Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's lives you touched #RIP Pista."

Yuvika Chaudhary, who took a part in Bigg Boss 9 as a contestant, shared an old video of herself and Pista Dhakad and expressed grief with these words: "Why you left us so early. Still in shock. Can't believe I'm writing this. RIP bro."

Kamya Panjabi, Bigg Boss 7 contestant, posted a picture of Pista Dhakad and wrote: "That's Pista, 23 years old, a part of Bigg Boss team since last few years and a very very very bright girl.... passed away last night. Rest in Peace sweetheart."

Apart from Bigg Boss, Pista Dhakad also worked on reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and The Voice. The exact cause of Pista's death is yet unknown but as per many media reports, the talent manager and one of her assistants were on their way back home on a bike post pack up when they met with an accident.