Bigg Boss 14 Star Nikki Tamboli Tests Positive For Covid-19

Nikki Tamboli shared this image. (Image courtesy: nikki_tamboli)

Bigg Boss 14 star Nikki Tamboli shared an update on her health on Saturday afternoon. The actress revealed in a statement that she has contracted Covid-19. Nikki Tamboli's statement read: "Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid- 19 with heavy symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself where I am taking necessary precautions. Humble request to the one's who have come in my contact to get themselves tested at the earliest! and urge people to wear mask and continue to follow the Covid protocols."

In the comments section, actor Abhinav Shukla, who was a fellow contestant on Bigg Boss 14, wrote: "Oh ho! Get well soon Nikki."

Read Nikki Tamboli's post here:

Nikki Tamboli made her acting debut with Telugu film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudo in 2019. She also appeared in Raghava Lawrence's film Kanchana 3. She became a household name after she participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, which was hosted by Salman Khan. Nikki's friend and actress Rubina Dilaik won the show.

Nikki Tamboli also participated in the TV adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She also featured in the TV show Khatra Khatra Khatra, hosted by comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She has also featured in a couple of music videos.