Bigg Boss 14 Star Nikki Tamboli Brings Home A Swanky New Mercedes. See What She Posted

Nikki Tamboli with her swanky new purchase. (courtesy: nikki_tamboli)

Former Bigg Boss star Nikki Tamboli, 25, shared pictures from her big day. The actress recently purchased a swanky Mercedes Benz GLE, which reportedly costs somewhere between Rs 85.80 Lakh to 1.25 crore. The actress happily posed with her new car in the showroom and shared the pictures on her Instagram profile. In some of the photos, she can be seen posing with her dad. Posting a picture with dad, Nikki Tamboli wrote: "For always lifting me up and never letting me down, I'm forever grateful. I'll always be your little girl."

In the comments section of Nikki Tamboli's post, former Bigg Boss 14 stars Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin wrote "congratulations." Bigg Boss 15 star Pratik Sehajpal, who also happens to be a friend of Nikki Tamboli, wrote: "God bless you always." TV star Arjun Bijlani also congratulated the actress.

See Nikki Tamboli's post here:

Meanwhile, the actress was also photographed with her car on Monday afternoon in Mumbai. See the pictures here:

Nikki Tamboli pictured with her car.

Nikki Tamboli made her acting debut with Telugu film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudo in 2019. She also appeared in Raghava Lawrence's film Kanchana 3. She became a household name after she participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, which was hosted by Salman Khan. Nikki's friend and actress Rubina Dilaik won the show.

Nikki Tamboli also participated in the TV adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She also featured in the TV show Khatra Khatra Khatra, hosted by comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She has also featured in a couple of music videos.