Bigg Boss 14 February 2, 2021, Written Update: Nikki Tamboli Extends A Hand Of Friendship To Rahul Vaidya

Highlights Bigg Boss announced the BB Share Market task

Abhinav and Aly were heading the teams

Rahul Vaidya is the only contestant safe from evictions

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, the weekly nominations were conducted in a different way through a task. As a part of the task, all the contestants had to go inside the activity area and they had to make a choice. They could either destroy the already written name on a paper or could write down the name of a contestant that they wanted to save. Nikki Tamboli, who had the deciding vote, chose to save Rahul Vaidya from this week's eviction, surprising everyone with her decision. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan claimed to write Abhinav Shukla's name for eviction. However, they had saved him. All the contestants who have been nominated for this week's eviction are Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Once the nomination process was over, Bigg Boss announced a fresh task, which was titled 'BB Share Market,' as a part of which, the housemates had to act as shareholders and each of them was allotted a specific area of the house, which had to be sold. Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni were heading the two teams. The winning team would also be given special privileges, including special meals. The winning captain could also choose the teammates who could purchase items from the BB Mall.

As a part of the task, Rubina Dilaik was allotted the kitchen. Nikki Tamboli was given the gym area. Rahul Vaidya was in charge of the bedroom. Rakhi Sawant had to sell the washrooms. Devoleena had to sell the garden area to the two teams. The task will continue in tomorrow's episode.

