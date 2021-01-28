Bigg Boss 14 January 28, 2021 Written Update: Rubina Dilaik Turns Against Rakhi Sawant During Time Loop Task

Bigg Boss 14: A still from the show. (courtesy colorstv )

Highlights As per the task, Arshi needed to pass comments on Rakhi Sawant

Bigg Boss asked Rakhi to give an oil massage to Abhinav on loop

During the task, Rubina decided to hide the oil from Rakhi

Rivalry is one of the important factors in the Bigg Boss house and the housemates proved it again in today's episode. While all of them have been entertaining their fans with their performances during several eccentric tasks, this time, Bigg Boss took the game to another level by introducing the 'Time Loop' task. According to the task, the housemates have to repeat the activities they have been assigned to on loop until asked to stop. And if anyone is unable to perform the activity or wishes to step out of the loop willingly then they won't be able to proceed to the next round. The announcement by Bigg Boss first left the housemates quite shocked and later, they started making plans to win the task.

Bigg Boss 14: A still from the house.

As the task started the next day, everyone got out of their respective beds in the morning except for Arshi Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. They had to dance non-stop as Bigg Boss played songs on loop.

Bigg Boss 14: A still from the house.

Bigg Boss 14: A still from the house.

Around mid-day, it all got interesting when Bigg Boss gave the housemates a story that they were asked to act out on a loop. Rakhi had to give an oil massage to Abhinav while Arshi needed to pass comments on Rakhi Sawant to get into a fight with her. Rubina had to fall in the pool and Aly had to save her.

Bigg Boss 14: A still from the house.

During the task, Rubina turned against Rakhi. She decided to hide the oil so that it sabotages Rakhi's task of giving Abhinav an oil massage. But Rakhi soon realised that she was fooled. She thought that Abhinav was behind the whole planning and she went on to warn him of revenge.

Bigg Boss 14: A still from the house.

In the evening, Vikas Gupta and Devoleena tried to help Rakhi Sawant get ready but soon, Rakhi started chasing Abhinav. For those who don't know, Rakhi has several times said that she likes Abhinav.

Meanwhile, in the house, Rahul stole coffee for Nikki. Arshi had to clean the luggage area while Nikki had to clean the entire house. And it didn't stop for a while, because time loop task.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.