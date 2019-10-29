Bigg Boss 13 Written Update October 28, 2019: Judge Farah Khan Solves Cases For Siddharth Shukla And Rashami Desai's Teams

Bigg Boss 13 Day 30 Update: A still from the show.

Highlights Former host Farah Khan appeared on the show as a judge She heard cases of Siddharth and Rashami's teams She dismissed the last case against Rashami Desai

The Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 13 started on a good note. Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill re-created scenes from Hindi love songs inside the house. The laughed and had fun in each other's company. Later, Shehnaz tried to sort misunderstandings with Shefali Bagga and Sidharth Dey over their major spat during the 'Snake and Ladder' task. Still recovering from the thrashing given to them by host Salman Khan, the housemates tried their best to create a positive atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house. In the garden area, Asim tried to clear things out with Rashami, who asked him to clean the bathroom like Paras. Asim said he has never asked her to improve her kitchen duties so she has no right to complain about his duties.

Rashami then pointed out that she only expressed her views because he asked her to. She also said that she doesn't like Siddharth Shukla's style of cutting vegetables and prefers the way Paras does it. This lead to the argument in the kitchen area, where Siddharth Shukla said Rashami always picks her group over others and complains about other teammates.

The next day, the housemates woke up to Meri Tumhare Sabke Liye Happy Diwali. Shehnaz explained to Rashmi why she lost her cool during the 'Snake and Ladder' task and how Shefali provoked her by using abusive language. The 30th day in the Bigg Boss house was quite interesting. Why, you ask? Former host of Bigg Boss Farah Khan appeared on the show as the judge of Bigg Boss Adalat. According to the new task, Farah Khan would solve cases of Siddharth Shukla's team (Shehnaz, Asim, Aarti and Devoleena) and Rashami's team (Mahira, Paras, Shefali and Siddhartha Dey).

When the task started, Rashami, the lawyer for her team, presented the case of Paras against Asim. She said Asim used abusive words against Paras over tea leaves. After a long argument, Farah Khan ruled the case in favour of Rashami's team and said Asim gets aggressive most of the times. After a break, Farah Khan began the hearing. This time, Rashami's team accused Siddharth Shukla of getting aggressive during tasks. However, Farah Khan said that she, just like the viewers, knows what was happening in the house and gave Rashami's team a clear picture that they often gang up against Siddharth Shukla. She also said that Rashami's team always gossip about other housemates and never acknowledges their mistakes while Siddharth's teammates focus on themselves and try to improve their behavior in the house.

A still from Bigg Boss 13.

Rashami, who got a little offended, tried to prove her point and to everyone's surprise, flipped a mug kept next to Farah Khan. She said: "Mam, now you know how we feel when he (Siddharth Shukla) gets aggressive with us."

Farah asked the female housemates to stop using women card during tasks and overreacting to even jokes. She then gave the verdict in favour of Siddharth Shukla's team. In the third and the final case, Siddharth Shukla, on behalf of his team, accused Rashami of being "meethi chhuri while Rashami raised the issue of Shefali and Shehnaz's abusive fight. Farah then questioned the unusual relationship between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai and said that the confusion over their relationship will get clear only in the finale episode. She dismissed the case and left the Bigg Boss house.

A still from Bigg Boss 13.

Follow this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

